iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Short Interest Up 19.0% in February

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 247,500 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 574,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iPower in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPower by 398.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on iPower from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of iPower stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. iPower has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 million and a PE ratio of -47.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. iPower had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

