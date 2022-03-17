iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $20,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,863,000 after buying an additional 63,605 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after purchasing an additional 164,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,816,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

IRTC opened at $131.66 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $147.98. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

iRhythm Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.