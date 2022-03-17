Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 281 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $127.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.35. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.