Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 28.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,328. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $307,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,250 shares of company stock worth $7,442,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

