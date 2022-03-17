iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

Shares of SHY opened at $83.90 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

