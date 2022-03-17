iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $135.92 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $134.20 and a one year high of $153.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.21.

