iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,321 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 7.4% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $79,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $9,970,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 70,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.83. 19,114,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,475,234. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average of $144.65. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

