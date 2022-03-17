iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Cut by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

