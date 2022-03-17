iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Lessened by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 7.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $128.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,201 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.