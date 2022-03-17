iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 191,152 shares.The stock last traded at $46.64 and had previously closed at $46.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,434,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Wilshire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

