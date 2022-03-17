iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6,379.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,889 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

