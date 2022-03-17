iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 122,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,891,510 shares.The stock last traded at $127.12 and had previously closed at $125.97.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

