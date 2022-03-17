iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 167,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,817,313 shares.The stock last traded at $266.93 and had previously closed at $265.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

