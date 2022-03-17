iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 602,658 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,547,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,938,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after acquiring an additional 111,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.38 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.17 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.13.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

