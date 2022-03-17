iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Gap Down to $22.10

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.10, but opened at $21.01. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 38,702 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,561,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,705,000 after acquiring an additional 251,303 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2,323.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,859 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after acquiring an additional 824,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after acquiring an additional 170,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

