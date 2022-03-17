iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,932 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.57. The company had a trading volume of 269,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,269. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

