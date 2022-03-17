J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.72

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and traded as low as $3.29. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 19,673 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.
J Sainsbury Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)
