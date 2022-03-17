Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on J. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after buying an additional 93,342 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

