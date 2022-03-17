Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Janus International Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Janus International Group has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $15.94.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBI shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus International Group (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.