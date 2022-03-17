Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $175.00 Price Target

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been given a $175.00 target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,205,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,863. Walmart has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average of $142.29. The company has a market capitalization of $403.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,869,063 shares of company stock valued at $536,810,951. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.