Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Coca-Cola HBC AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.39) to GBX 3,130 ($40.70) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 1,900 ($24.71) in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,276.54.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.
