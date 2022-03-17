Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Davide Campari-Milano’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Davide Campari-Milano’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

