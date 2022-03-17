Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

ZEAL opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $568.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.