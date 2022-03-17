Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.