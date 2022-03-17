Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rallybio Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rallybio in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Get Rallybio alerts:

RLYB has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rallybio by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rallybio by 9,889.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rallybio in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rallybio by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rallybio by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mackay bought 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,904 shares of company stock worth $214,620.

About Rallybio (Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.