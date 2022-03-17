Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rallybio Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rallybio in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.
RLYB has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rallybio by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rallybio by 9,889.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rallybio in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rallybio by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rallybio by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mackay bought 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,904 shares of company stock worth $214,620.
About Rallybio (Get Rating)
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rallybio (RLYB)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.