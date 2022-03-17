JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Trading Down 4.9%

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 11,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 347,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $516.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73,416 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in JOANN during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

