John Christopher Morgan Sells 7,137 Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,270 ($29.52), for a total transaction of £162,009.90 ($210,676.07).
John Christopher Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, John Christopher Morgan sold 29,327 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($29.84), for a total transaction of £673,054.65 ($875,233.62).
LON MGNS opened at GBX 2,315 ($30.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,662.55 ($21.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.50). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,227.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,362.21.
MGNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.81) to GBX 2,250 ($29.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.11) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.
About Morgan Sindall Group (Get Rating)
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.
