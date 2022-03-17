John Christopher Morgan Sells 7,137 Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,270 ($29.52), for a total transaction of £162,009.90 ($210,676.07).

John Christopher Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, John Christopher Morgan sold 29,327 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($29.84), for a total transaction of £673,054.65 ($875,233.62).

LON MGNS opened at GBX 2,315 ($30.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,662.55 ($21.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.50). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,227.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,362.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 62 ($0.81) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

MGNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.81) to GBX 2,250 ($29.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.11) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

