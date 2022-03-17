John Welborn Buys 500,000 Shares of Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Stock

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX – Get Rating) insider John Welborn bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,000.00 ($89,928.06).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge project located in Perth. It also explores for vanadium and manganese deposits. The company was formerly known as Emergent Resources Limited.
