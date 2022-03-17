John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $213.02

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 213.02 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 168.20 ($2.19). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.22), with a volume of 948,687 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WG. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.29) to GBX 290 ($3.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.33 ($3.94).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 212.57.

In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,512.86 ($3,267.70). Also, insider David Kemp sold 13,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £24,455.34 ($31,801.48). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,144 shares of company stock valued at $908,251.

About John Wood Group (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

