Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating

JOUT opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.89. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $76.72 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

