Jonathan Alspaugh Acquires 75,000 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AGLE opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.45.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
