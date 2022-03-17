Jonathan Alspaugh Acquires 75,000 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AGLE opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 844,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 413,273 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 698.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 199,005 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 172,049 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

