Jonathan H. Cohen Acquires 9,727 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $38,810.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 93,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $199.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 46.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

