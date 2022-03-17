Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of JOSMF remained flat at $$1.29 on Thursday. Josemaria Resources has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on JOSMF shares. lowered Josemaria Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Josemaria Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Josemaria Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

