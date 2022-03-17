JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. JOYY has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $118.12. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

