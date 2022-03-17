JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €12.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.60 ($20.44) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($21.43) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.53) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.47 ($19.20).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.09) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.20).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

