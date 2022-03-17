JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Target Price to €147.00

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €147.00 ($161.54) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLVYY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Solvay from €93.00 ($102.20) to €94.00 ($103.30) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Solvay from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SLVYY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57. Solvay has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

