JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €245.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($269.23) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($228.57) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €218.40 ($240.00).

ETR MTX opened at €213.00 ($234.07) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($247.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a PE ratio of 49.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €196.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €190.63.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

