JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Target Price to €31.00

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($37.36) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

IDEXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of IDEXY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,378. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.18. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

