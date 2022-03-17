JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €62.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.30 ($68.46) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.60 ($74.29).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €54.35 ($59.73) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.06. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($76.01).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

