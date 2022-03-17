JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€7.80” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.57) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBK. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.42) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.21) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.56) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.90) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.75 ($8.51).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €7.09 ($7.79) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion and a PE ratio of -2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.72. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.45).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

