JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $162.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.72.

NKE opened at $125.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average is $155.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

