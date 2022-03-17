JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target to SEK 180

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 220 to SEK 180 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

