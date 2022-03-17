JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) to Underweight

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($25.27) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Buzzi Unicem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
BZZUY stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $14.25.
Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.
