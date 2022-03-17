K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$42.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. K-Bro Linen traded as low as C$32.30 and last traded at C$32.31, with a volume of 9317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.24.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.80.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$330.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.
