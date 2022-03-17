Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,880 ($24.45) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,373 ($17.85) on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,174 ($15.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.31). The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,494.39.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.