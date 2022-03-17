Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
KSPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaspien from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:KSPN traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934. Kaspien has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.29.
About Kaspien (Get Rating)
Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaspien (KSPN)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.