Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

KSPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaspien from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPN traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934. Kaspien has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kaspien by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kaspien by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaspien by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaspien (Get Rating)

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.