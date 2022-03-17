KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $55.50 Average PT from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

