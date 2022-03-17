Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $62.50

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.50, but opened at $64.97. Kenon shares last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kenon by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

