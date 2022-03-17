KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,561,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,085. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

