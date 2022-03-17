KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 11,700 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $5,536,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 68,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.17. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

