KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 1,602 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,955 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

GS stock traded up $11.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.14. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.72 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

